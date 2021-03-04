Voice of the People, March 4, 2021

No electric smart meters
Regarding the recent letter, “Against paying for smart meters”:
I would like to add another point of view to this one responding to the recent Press editorial, “NJ clears big utility to install smart meters, sends bill to customers.” Rather than, as suggested, having Atlantic City Electric split the cost of installation of smart meters with ratepayers, I think that smart meters ought not be installed at all.
First, eliminating the jobs of meter readers is not a good idea. People need jobs now more than ever. Second, managing the power supply by using a smart meter that has the capacity to intrude on privacy is not a good idea. In our time, there have been far too many intrusions into privacy. Third, building up the capacity of centrally located energy utilities is also not a good idea. The world needs to focus on building up all aspects of home and local generation of power. Paying for smart meters will take away resources that energy customers now need to produce their own power.
Regarding producing our own power, we in southern New Jersey are blessed with all the resources necessary to easily do that job. Winds along the shores from Cape May to Asbury Park are far stiffer and constant than many places inland. They will easily capture energy by use of an array of small cylindrical wind generators on public and private buildings and poles along streets and byways. In addition, the tides can and should be used for energy generation, along with solar energy — the cost of which is declining by the day.
In short, I suggest giving the ratepayers a break. Our precious financial and natural resources should go to solving problems, not improving investment opportunities for utility bond holders.
Michael Diamond
Atlantic City
County must condemn riot
“A day which will live in infamy.” These were the words used on Dec. 7, 1941, by President Franklin Roosevelt when the Japanese led the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor. “Go home. We love you, you’re very special,” President Trump told the hundreds of rioters who viciously stormed the temple of the greatest democracy in the world, the U.S. Capitol. Is this really America?
What happened on Jan. 6 must not be swept under the rug. Due to the riots five Americans are dead, one of them being a New Jersey-born Capitol police officer.
The New Jersey Senate passed Resolution No.106 with bipartisan support on Jan. 11, stating “(The Senate) strongly condemns President Trump and his extremist supporters who were incited by the president to lawlessly attack and occupy the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021.” Two county commissioners asked the board to vote on a resolution endorsing Senate Resolution 106. This did not pass, declined by the board’s six Republicans.
The rioters and co-conspirators should be condemned. This resolution shouldn’t have been tabled.
Jelani Gandy
Linwood
Biden goal ridiculous
President Joe Biden’s goal is to have all schools open for one day a week or more by the end of his first 100 days in office.
April 29 will be President Biden’s 100th day in office. This is not a realistic goal. He is acting in response to a situation that needs immediate attention.
President Biden should direct his administration to be proactive and find a solution to have the students return to the classrooms five days a week as soon as possible.
The one day a week proposal is quite ridiculous.
David M. Levin
Vineland