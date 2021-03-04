Voice of the People, March 4, 2021

No electric smart meters

Regarding the recent letter, “Against paying for smart meters”:

I would like to add another point of view to this one responding to the recent Press editorial, “NJ clears big utility to install smart meters, sends bill to customers.” Rather than, as suggested, having Atlantic City Electric split the cost of installation of smart meters with ratepayers, I think that smart meters ought not be installed at all.

First, eliminating the jobs of meter readers is not a good idea. People need jobs now more than ever. Second, managing the power supply by using a smart meter that has the capacity to intrude on privacy is not a good idea. In our time, there have been far too many intrusions into privacy. Third, building up the capacity of centrally located energy utilities is also not a good idea. The world needs to focus on building up all aspects of home and local generation of power. Paying for smart meters will take away resources that energy customers now need to produce their own power.