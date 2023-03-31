Stop JetBlue buyout of cheaper Spirit

As a consumer I am against the buyout of Spirit Airlines by JetBlue.

JetBlue plans to take an average of 30 seats off of all Spirit airplanes (roughly 15,000 seats a day out of the U.S. market) since Spirit is an ultra low cost Airline, which will result in higher cost for the consumer when they convert Spirit planes to JetBlue planes. End result is higher prices for the consumer. Not good for tourism consumers or for tourist cities, states and countries.

JetBlue has said that they also will give up all Spirit Airline Gates in Boston, LaGuardia and Newark, which would result in no ultra low cost carriers (Frontier, Sun country, Spirit and Allegiant airlines) in the market for years to come. Due to a shortage of airplanes and pilots, no other ultra low cost carrier has enough planes or pilots to fill those markets for the consumer for years.

Which is one of the reasons that JetBlue has said that it is buying Spirit, for its planes and pilots. Spirit is growing in Newark with more gates and flight slots to benefit the consumer, which will not happen if the buyout happens.

Since JetBlue’s business model as a low cost airline doesn’t fly into Atlantic City and other places, the combined airlines probably would pull out of these markets.

Spirit has no first class or Mint service like JetBlue.

This Buyout is about taking a strong competitor (Spirit) off the playing field. JetBlue also benefits by acquiring planes and experienced crews in a very tight market for both.

This buyout is bad for the public, bad for industry competitiveness and pricing, and overall, bad for the airline industry as a whole.

This buyout should be stopped for the consumer’s sake.

Mark Grogan

Miami