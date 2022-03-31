Voice of the People, March 31,2022

Putin is just like all other despots

It should come as no surprise that Vladimir Putin made good on his threat to invade the Ukraine. He didn’t methodically mass tanks and 150,000 troops along its border just for show. No, Putin is very much used to having his way. After all, he was and still is the head of the KGB. If you open your mouth the wrong way, there comes a knock on your door and you suddenly disappear.

Putin is just like all other despotic dictators. He is an atheistic communist. The fact that he doesn’t believe in God I think means he is without conscience and, therefore, has no compunction in doing whatever he wants to do to maintain power and destroy anyone who gets in his way. This includes countries.

Putin is bent on restoring the Soviet Union, and I think including that which existed under the ruthless Joseph Stalin who reportedly killed 20 million of his own people. It’s rather sad that such unscrupulous Russians keep coming to power.

I spent two weeks in Russia some 30 years ago and found the Russian people as a whole are decent human beings no different than us. I’m certain things have changed by now as they have all over the world, but back then in rural areas the so-called peasants were quite content to grow a few vegetables and raise a goat or two for milk. They were and still are a very peaceful people. Too bad their communist leaders aren’t.

Donald R. Ackermann

Barnegat