Voice of the People, March 31, 2021

$1.9T aid worth rushing

People are hurting. Even before the pandemic, the 2nd Congressional District had four of the 10 poorest cities in New Jersey. The pandemic hit the poorest people hardest. This district also includes a lot of businesses in the hospitality industry. They were ordered to close. Employees and business owners alike are in trouble and it’s not their fault.

Charitable organizations and local communities have stepped up. It’s time for the government to step up. It should be the government’s highest priority right now. None of us caused the pandemic but all of us are affected by it.

The American Rescue Plan provides funding for food stamps, schools, child care, elder care, testing, treatment, prevention and vaccination. It also provides funding for mental health services, rental and homeowner assistance, small business assistance including specific programs for restaurants and live venues, programs for health care workers, transportation workers, federal employees, veterans and other targeted populations. Also included are much needed payments to state, local, tribal and territorial governments and funding for international and humanitarian relief.