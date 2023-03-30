Most media mislead on Biden, Russia, China

A recent letter writer from Little Egg Harbor who criticized Donald Trump is incorrect. He fell into the trap of thinking caused by the deceptive mainstream media and encouraged by the government to fool the people.

So it’s OK that President Biden laid off 1,100 workers from a pipeline, destroyed the work ethic of America by giving people $300 to compensate for unemployment by printing money which the Treasury did not have, and shifted that burden to American taxpayers — which in the long run caused thousands of businesses to go out of business. And wasn’t it wonderful how Biden opened the border gates to let criminally undocumented aliens in that jeopardized the safety of all Americans living on the southern border.

It also was OK for Biden to ally himself and his devious son with the suspected criminality of the Ukrainian government that gave the Bidens millions of dollars. Was equally OK for Biden’s money policies (or whoever wrote all his speeches and policies) to cause the worst inflation America has experienced since the 1970s, thus placing an economic burden on taxpayers.

Now, America is faced with a possible war with the alliance of Russia and China caused by American voter willingness to listen to and believe all the hand-crafted lies the MSM was told to report.

But Putin and China just loved the opportunity the election of a weak president gave them to develop a plan to economically destroy or remove America as a threat.

Last but not least, the Covid plan, which should be called the Gates/Fauci/Pfizer/China plan, to develop fear and control in the minds of Americans and of the current and future exploding world populations. For sure, Putin and China are in the driver’s seat now. The mainstream media should start printing both sides of the story.

Betty Long

Tuckerton