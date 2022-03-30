Voice of the People, March 30, 2022

Questions, few answers

in puzzle of Ukraine

Are we all puppets dancing to the tune of V. Putin, Russia"s President? While Putin seeks takeover of his neighbor. Ukraine. Or, being prudent. Be it, how can the world sit by and watch goings on In the Ukraine? While Putin destroys.

Lives lost, a country shaken, people’s entire family lost and the world waits. Seems the only thing we've gained in the last few decades are the brains of Steve Jobs, an early genius of the IPhone, and those who managed to make computers available to the very many.

Then there's Google, our one stop shopping network for news, and all. Elsewhere, the world waits and watches for further developments at war torn Ukraine. Seems somethings not right in this jigsaw puzzle. The pieces do not fit together. Have we not learned something from years prior? Where are all the seemingly good? Believe, we should expect something sensible from one world-wide country or another.

England, what have you contributed to the world? Except, your crown and throne and then there’s Elizabeth. Know we’re all concerned. One person pulls the strings and all dangle. They're not dangling in the Ukraine, they are faltering.

What are all these fancy named abbreviated organizations doing to alleviate some pain in war torn Ukraine? As for me, I am proud to be an American, but ashamed of what's happening around the world, is it wiser to sit aside? Would it be the beginning of something much worse if other countries got involved in this onslaught slaughter of human lives?

Guess leaders have weighed their options. Or does the world care. Some do though. Organizations and decent folks are taking food and supplies to those in need. A ray of sunshine amidst the tears. I praise these kind souls. As for politicians. Political for their own self esteem?

We are free Americans who can speak their minds, however, and have an obligation to those who cannot. I ask for peace in the Ukraine. And hope others do as well.

Dolores M. Hall

Pittsgrove

US honor depends

on Ukraine prevailing

Over two centuries ago our founders pledged their live, fortunes and sacred honor to achieve freedom. They would have failed if not for the help of another country. Today Ukraine is engaged in a struggle for their freedom. The Ukrainians are a people who seem to share our values and look toward the west for a model of democratic freedom. They have shown great determination and bravery. They have proven that they are worthy of our blood and treasure.

If we allow Ukraine to fall, we can no longer call ourselves the leader of the free world. We can no longer call ourselves the champions of democracy. We will have lost all honor.

Michael Hillman

Manahawkin