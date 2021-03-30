Voice of the People, March 30, 2021

Trump gone, liberals spend
The seeds of hate were planted before Donald Trump became president. The Democrats produced a phony dossier and called him a racist and a Russian asset. They just kept throwing negatives at an accelerated pace.
He was the most accessible president, not like President Biden. He exposed the swamp and what its dwellers stood for. Despite all this, he accomplished more in four years than the last four presidents combined.
Biden stopped the construction of the border wall and the Keystone pipeline. The 11,000 jobs lost were considered collateral damage. He is allowing illegal immigrants at an alarming rate into the country. Many have the COVID-19 virus and are being allowed to enter. Biden may be president but the far left is calling the shots.
The mostly peaceful protest at the Capitol was weaponized into the second impeachment of Trump. I use the phrase “peaceful protest” because that’s what they called the riots last summer. Neither were peaceful, but the left said nothing during that time. Kamala Harris said they should not stop.
So now we have a $1.9 trillion package called a COVID-19 relief bill. The problem is only 9% is going to this. The rest is full of pork, bailouts needed by blue states and countless other liberal proposals. Instead of giving this money to a liberal agenda, they could have given the people more stimulus money. That would make more sense.
I am a conservative Republican who expects soon to see the words “common sense” removed from the dictionary.
Now I must sit back and be reprogrammed as a deplorable. God help us.
Robert Gordon
Brigantine
Hold Murphy accountable
I find it very interesting, when getting updates on COVID vaccinations, that supposedly over a million people in New Jersey who are at risk have received their vaccinations.
Really? I’m one of thousands of people here in Atlantic County who has at least one underlying condition that puts me at risk, and have met many others who have been denied even one dose of the COVID vaccine.
I think that thousands, if not even a million, of New Jersey working taxpayers who are being denied the COVID vaccine should remember this on election day. Our so-called assemblymen have done nothing about this. This governor has been lying to the majority of working New Jersey residents since he first campaigned for governor along with his lieutenant governor, and we must never forget this.
David Barsky
Atlantic City
O.C. Boardwalk lit up
I am so grateful to the electric company and the city of Ocean City for fixing all the lights on the Ocean City Boardwalk. It is so much safer now.