Voice of the People, March 30, 2021

Trump gone, liberals spend

The seeds of hate were planted before Donald Trump became president. The Democrats produced a phony dossier and called him a racist and a Russian asset. They just kept throwing negatives at an accelerated pace.

He was the most accessible president, not like President Biden. He exposed the swamp and what its dwellers stood for. Despite all this, he accomplished more in four years than the last four presidents combined.

Biden stopped the construction of the border wall and the Keystone pipeline. The 11,000 jobs lost were considered collateral damage. He is allowing illegal immigrants at an alarming rate into the country. Many have the COVID-19 virus and are being allowed to enter. Biden may be president but the far left is calling the shots.

The mostly peaceful protest at the Capitol was weaponized into the second impeachment of Trump. I use the phrase “peaceful protest” because that’s what they called the riots last summer. Neither were peaceful, but the left said nothing during that time. Kamala Harris said they should not stop.