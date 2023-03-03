Little Egg wind grant raises some questions

A massive win was declared by the Little Egg Harbor Township Committee when they received a coastal resiliency grant from Ocean Wind 1 in the amount of $720,000. Ocean Wind is an offshore wind farm to be located 15 miles off the coast of southern New Jersey that is in the research stage of development. An impact statement from the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management said the project would have minimal impact on ocean life but could adversely affect commercial fisheries.

This award was used to fund the township's much needed bulkheads and storm drainage improvements, but was this decision a win for the township and if so at what cost? The township is located in an environmentally sensitive area and its economy centers around its fishing, hunting and boating. So the question is, was it prudent for the township to accept this good will grant with the mysterious unprecedented number of whales that have recently washed ashore?

A delegation of Jersey Shore mayors — including Joseph Mancini of Long Beach Township; Bill Curtis, Bay Head; Vince Sera, Brigantine; Samuel Cohen, Deal; Darren Matik, Linwood; Lance White, Mantoloking; Michael Becker, Margate; Patrick Rosenello, North Wildwood; Paul M. Kanitra, Point Pleasant Beach; Jennifer Naughton, Spring Lake; Judith M. Davies-Dunhour, Stone Harbor; and Don Cabrera, Wildwood Crest, are taking a united front over their concern for recent whale wash-ups while the research on the impact on marine life is still underway. Some believe the noise stemming from devices used to sample the sea floor for placement of wind turbines could have driven the whales towards shore seeking relief.

Only time will tell if the money gifted to upgrade Little Egg's infrastructure was worth it or was this just another political green policy using climate change and grant funding as a favorable motivating factor.

Art Mooney

Little Egg Harbor Township

Off-road vehicle ads promote destructive use

Regarding the recent story “Environmentalists seek to rein in ATVs amidst fears of damage to Gravelly Run”:

I’m grateful for this front page coverage of the damage being done in the Pinelands by thoughtless use of ATVs (including pickup trucks/SUVs). And it brings to mind something which has stuck in my craw for years: the way in which the auto industry is promoting this reckless behavior and the wholesale lack of regard for its consequences in the advertising campaigns for 4-wheel- and all-wheel-drive products.

What do you see in these ads? Inevitably it is action shots of these mighty 4-wheel-drive monsters roaring over the earth pulverizing everything under them, wheels flinging stones and dirt aside, crashing through gurgling mountain streams leaving billows of dust, crushed stone, mud or snow in their wake, titillating everyman's machismo.

Don't get me wrong — I like pickups. I own one. They can be useful and come in handy. But not for destroying the planet. If you want to do some real shredding, get yourself a skateboard.

Steve Spahn

Sweetwater