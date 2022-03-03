Voice of the People, March 3, 2022

DEP shouldn’t allow off-road vehicle use

Regarding the article, “NJ not saving forests from vehicle damage,” I find it very disturbing that DEP Commissioner Shawn LaTourette said the state is obligated to balance the competing demands of users. The state DEP commissioner’s website says that the commissioner is responsible to ensure the quality of New Jersey’s air, land, water and natural and historic resources. How does he imagine that allowing use by off-road vehicle operators fits into that equation as he heads a department whose name denotes protection? In my opinion, he is too conflicted to properly lead DEP.

Gene Cranmer

Tuckerton

US Ukraine actions pose nuclear risk

Most Americans may think the danger of the Ukrainian conflict is confined, but the reality is we are much closer to a full-scale thermonuclear outbreak in this reverse Cuban Missile Crisis.

Stand back and view it from historical precedents. One need only imagine if the Canada or Mexico governments were overthrown in a violent coup, paid for and organized from across the ocean, using formations to ethnically cleanse the nation. Now imagine that in the name of “their legitimate right to decide their destiny” that they be given the opportunity to join a military alliance that had access to both advanced ground-based, but also nuclear capabilities. These across the ocean politicians demand that we do that under the threat of economic and possibly military action.

We could no sooner stand for such demands than can Russia after it has watched guarantees to not do that, be rolled up right to its sovereign borders, and in the last such case of World War II, 26 million of their people paid the price.

This hair-trigger can be loosened through negotiations and honest discussions, but if the American people do not stand up against this drive for confrontation and madness, then the probable outcome of “Armageddon on our doorstep,” as General Douglass MacArthur had warned at the beginning of the nuclear warfare age, may be fulfilled.

Bruce Todd

Waretown

Biden fails first year, with three to go

President Joe Biden recently completed his first year in office as the leader of the free world.

There’s no need in detailing here the damage he has done to the country. Unless people are hibernating for the winter, they surely know what I am referring to.

But there is good news and bad news. The good news is that President Biden has completed one year in the White House. The bad news is that he still has three more years to continue his failing agenda.

David M. Levin

Vineland

Galloway neglects area on Route 30

When traveling Route 30 west after passing by the Galloway Diner, just look at the wooded, cleared and Pomona shopping center areas which includes both shopping centers, and look at the garbage, trash, odors and animals that are found in this area because Galloway refuses to do its job. Even the leaves are still not picked up from the fall. This once beautiful area now looks like pictures we see on TV of Afghanistan and I think it’s time for the health department to get involved.

Barry Koob

Egg Harbor City