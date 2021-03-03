Voice of the People, March 3, 2021

No Jackson on pines panel
While I respect Bob Jackson’s commitment to service, state Sen. Michael Testa made a sound decision in opposing Jackson’s appointment to the Pinelands Commission. Testa’s duty is to balance environmental concerns with the need to advance responsible economic development and protect the safety of his constituents.
Jackson’s staunch opposition to the completion of Route 55 disregards the benefits of this project for residents and visitors alike. Completing Route 55 would help support the area’s tourism-based economy, promote the development of new businesses and provide a much safer escape route for residents, if an evacuation of the area was ever deemed necessary.
Route 55 can be completed while also taking environmental issues into consideration. By dismissing the project as “a waste of money,” Jackson proves himself out of touch to the needs of residents and businesses. Jackson is the wrong choice for the Pinelands Commission.
Dan Lockwood
Cape May Court House
Work with stores in A.C.
The recent article regarding the boarded-up windows at the Columbia Sportswear store at the Tanger Outlets in Atlantic City and how this irks the local officials struck a nerve.
Council President Tibbitt apparently is working with legal to craft an ordinance to prevent stores from boarding up as a theft deterrent. While this may look better, what are businesses to do? Three break-ins are sure to trigger a rise in insurance rates for the business. Businesses deserve to have protection for both their building and employees. The outlet area is poorly lit, has little if any visible security/police presence and the stores close early in a tourist area that wants to become a world class destination.
Atlantic City officials need to work with the managing company and individual stores at the outlets to come up with a solution.
Then officials should go to all the rest of the boarded-up businesses in Atlantic City, both on the Boardwalk and throughout the entire city, and work with them also. It’s called quality of life issues and for the taxes we pay to Atlantic City, we deserve better.
Dawn Kaiser
Egg Harbor Township
Oppose radical agenda
The Democratic Party of JFK is finished, replaced with the new so-called Democratic Party IM4ME. Its constituents are socialists, big tech, media, Hollywood, BLM, LGBT, climate changers, unions, cancelers, etc. They have all banded together to form the IM4ME party.
As their name states, their radical agenda is all about them. They seem to not care about others, their jobs, families, religion, their right to free speech, or any of their constitutional rights. In fact, many of them seem to despise others and this country. It is all about the power of the IM4ME party and the control they wish to have over other people’s lives.
They cleverly kept their radical agenda hidden in the basement prior to the election. They are now in the process of paying back all their constituents at the expense of everyone else. Everyone else must be vigilant and not let this happen, if they are to save the country.
Ward Reese
Ocean View
NJ neglects vets, elderly
As a veteran and someone that loves this country, I am disappointed in the way that Gov. Murphy and anyone that planned for the vaccination of the citizens of New Jersey did not consider that many elderly individuals could not use a computer to register, could not hear and use a phone to call for an appointment, or did not know they had to register.
Instead, the vaccination process is open to many other people, from individuals in prison to anyone that smokes, before many of the elderly citizens and veterans could receive a vaccination.
As a result of this poor planning, Americans that may have stormed the beaches of Normandy and the Pacific or fought in Battle of Bloody Ridge are being asked to fight another battle: how to get vaccinated. It is a shame when someone that has a vaccination appointment and wants to allow one of these individuals to take their place are told they cannot. Why?
To quote Tia Walker, “To care for those who once cared for us is one of the highest honors.” I hope our elected officials can be honorable.