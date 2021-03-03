Voice of the People, March 3, 2021

They cleverly kept their radical agenda hidden in the basement prior to the election. They are now in the process of paying back all their constituents at the expense of everyone else. Everyone else must be vigilant and not let this happen, if they are to save the country.

Ward Reese

Ocean View

NJ neglects vets, elderly

As a veteran and someone that loves this country, I am disappointed in the way that Gov. Murphy and anyone that planned for the vaccination of the citizens of New Jersey did not consider that many elderly individuals could not use a computer to register, could not hear and use a phone to call for an appointment, or did not know they had to register.

Instead, the vaccination process is open to many other people, from individuals in prison to anyone that smokes, before many of the elderly citizens and veterans could receive a vaccination.

As a result of this poor planning, Americans that may have stormed the beaches of Normandy and the Pacific or fought in Battle of Bloody Ridge are being asked to fight another battle: how to get vaccinated. It is a shame when someone that has a vaccination appointment and wants to allow one of these individuals to take their place are told they cannot. Why?