Strong leader, God, can save America

Wake up, America. What is it going to take, nuclear bombs being dropped on our heads by our foreign enemies, China No. 1?

America has always been the strongest country, the richest and the smartest for centuries. Our politicians have made us the laughing stock of the world, both Democrats and Republicans. They fight and bicker every day like children. Some are so old and senile they can’t even walk. Our tax dollars are being sent to our enemies and in return we are being told we may not even have Social Security in a few years. We worked hard all our lives to live comfortable in our later years. They can’t do this to us.

I hope it’s not too late. We must get some strong leader to save the country. I am so scared as never before. It’s time to evaluate the situation in every way or it will be all gone.

Everything we fought for is being taken from us. We stand for liberty and freedom; let’s be united and stand up together to always be the United State of America.

I have been sending my views to The Press for 40 years. These are my personal thoughts and feelings. Of all that I have written about, this is probably the most important since it concerns everyone who stands for liberty and justice.

I have lived a full life, 84 years and have seen it all. This is probably the most serious and most disturbing. Our children and grandchildren deserve to live lives of happiness, prosperity and free of dictators. This is the time to be humble and get down on our hands and knees and pray to higher power to save the country. If we stand united, our prayers will be answered.

Marilyn Hernberg

Atlantic City