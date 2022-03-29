Voice of the People, March 29, 2022

Using oil no good except oil of others

U.S. dependence on oil cannot be overstated. In plain and simple language, it’s essential to our way of life. But given that the current administration is extremely ecology minded, and in an effort to “save the planet,” they’ve imposed restrictions on oil drilling, the results of which are hitting the American consumer harder than a hammer.

The message being conveyed is that oil is a primary cause for climate change. It’s bad for the environment and thus, the government has impaired its production.

While the Biden administration has literally cut the nation’s jugular vein by doing so, it’s somewhat incomprehensible that, at the same time, it would ask OPEC to increase oil production to help alleviate energy costs here at home.

What I’m confused about is this. If oil is supposedly so devastating to the environment that the administration shuns its production, then why are they asking other nations to produce more?

Top leaders should avoid going to war

It beats me why two top leaders of two countries cannot sit at a table and discuss their differences and plan a better future for their people.

Russia did not want Ukraine to join NATO for the obvious reason that an attack on NATO would be an attack on all countries of NATO and this would involve the United States. This also involves Russia’s use of a seaport that is vital to their economy.

In the end there will be no winners, only losers. Have we not advanced from the days of the caveman?

Nick Piegaro Little Egg Harbor TownshipMatt Rendino Egg Harbor City