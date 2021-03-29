Voice of the People, March 29, 2021

Murphy erred on vaccine
Regarding the recent Press editorial, “Politics still beating science in some of Murphy’s vaccine priorities”:
This editorial about Gov. Murphy’s vaccine priorities is spot on, particularly the last two paragraphs.
Case in point; an 89 year old with type 2 diabetes and atrial fibrillation, registered with NJ Vaccine on Jan. 10, which New Jersey acknowledged and yet for weeks has been unable to book an appointment to receive the vaccine. Every site is “fully booked.”
I know for a fact that much younger, healthy people have received the vaccine. It’s who you know.
Murphy, along with other blue state governors like Cuomo, Wolf and Whitmer, seem to love the power they have and want to keep states locked down and mismanaged.
John Young
Cape May Court House
People flee progressive NJ
Regarding the recent story, “Phil Murphy gave New Jersey progressives what he promised. Now they’ve got his back for reelection”:
It is no surprise the progressives will back the governor in the next election, he has given them just about all they asked. But everyone should ask at what cost.
People are voting with their feet. Seniors are leaving for the Carolinas and Florida. The wealthy can move to Delaware and Pennsylvania to escape the higher taxes. Salem County has an exodus of all classes moving across the bridge to Delaware.
And when the green energy conversion is complete, progressives will have to choose between charging their cars or heating the house. We will be no better than California, which has had a one-party rule for decades, and consistent problems with electric power.
Wealthy citizens help support the economy, seniors do not burden the schools. A growing and vibrant middle class is disappearing here, and no one seems to want to address it.
Frank J. Gasparon
Mount Ephraim
Time to find a new job
It’s shameful in my view that being a year since this pandemic struck, there are still so many on the unemployment lines, with whom Congress is currently trying to increase and extend their benefits.
I fully understand and sympathize how they lost their livelihoods when the state-ordered restrictions imposed in response to the pandemic forced the businesses they worked for to close. But nowadays, most of those restrictions have been lifted and life in this country is well on its way back to normal. Businesses are open. And they are hiring.
If these people somehow believe that if they waited their jobs will return, I for one can say realistically that after a year’s time they are pretty much gone for good and that it’s time to find a new job.
Enough is enough. It’s time to go back to work and be responsible Americans again.
George I. Anderson
Vineland
Cancel culture unhealthy
What exactly do those on the left believe the Cancel Culture is? I’ve been given one simplistic yet flippant explanation that it is market forces at work. I contend that it is much, much more than that.
People have lost their jobs, have been publicly chastised, been accosted at their homes, and physically threatened or even attacked.
Obviously this tactic has worked, given that many major corporations have caved to the pressure whether they believe in the cause or not. Companies that do not capitulate are driven to lay off employees, many of whom may agree with the boycotter’s ideology. In addition a perfectly good product or service is taken from the public.
This is not healthy for the economy or the culture as it eliminates choices and hurts friends and foes alike. This is evil at its core and has spread across the ideological divide in order to fight fire with fire.