Voice of the People, March 29, 2021

If these people somehow believe that if they waited their jobs will return, I for one can say realistically that after a year’s time they are pretty much gone for good and that it’s time to find a new job.

Enough is enough. It’s time to go back to work and be responsible Americans again.

George I. Anderson

Vineland

Cancel culture unhealthy

What exactly do those on the left believe the Cancel Culture is? I’ve been given one simplistic yet flippant explanation that it is market forces at work. I contend that it is much, much more than that.

People have lost their jobs, have been publicly chastised, been accosted at their homes, and physically threatened or even attacked.

Obviously this tactic has worked, given that many major corporations have caved to the pressure whether they believe in the cause or not. Companies that do not capitulate are driven to lay off employees, many of whom may agree with the boycotter’s ideology. In addition a perfectly good product or service is taken from the public.