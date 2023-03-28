Atlantic County should pay workers more

Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson says county workers’ salary arguments are misplaced. It seems to me that his argument is misplaced. Blaming the low salaries for county workers because of the county’s lawsuit against the state over the PILOT law is disingenuous, to say the least.

I worked for the county for 37 years and can truly say that in retirement I have way more spending money than I ever had when I was working, though part of that is due to getting Social Security in addition to my pension.

Reading the county commissioners’ comments regarding the extremely low county worker salaries, it seems the county executive is the only one out of step in addressing this disparity. To have someone working in the county clerk’s office who has been there 11 years and is making only $32,000 a year is just wrong, and I’m sure it’s the same situation in my old Department of Human Services, where salaries are similar.

Kudos to the county commissioners for wanting to fix this. Now they need to make the county executive finally see the light. With all the stress confronting county workers daily, and I should know, salaries comparable to retailers and McDonald’s are just not right.

Chick DeCicco

Hammonton