Voice of the People, March 28, 2022

Biden still causing

gas prices to rise

It's time to properly address the cause for the rapid increase in gasoline prices. No, it is not attributed to the coronavirus, or the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The media wants everyone to perceive that as the root of the problem.

Prior to Biden being voted into office, the U.S. was a self-sufficient oil producing country, in which we were shipping crude overseas. The rise in gas prices started the second day that he was in office.

He shut down the Keystone oil pipeline and canceled all the permits for the exploration and recovery of crude on government property. All this to preserve his election promise to work on global warming.

He is talking about temporally removing the federal gasoline tax, which is just a ploy, as this is an election year. American consumers will continue to suffer with even higher gas prices, as long as he is in office.

Ted Hesser

Mays Landing

Power plant remediation

a cause for concerns

I am writing because of my concern and that of other local residents about what is to take place at the former B.L. England power plant. The property was sold to the Beesleys Point Development Group LLC, a group of New York capital investors. Beesleys Point residents only found out about the sale when it was announced in December.

My main concern is with the remediation of the property. The plant was an oil/coal burning plant. When remediation begins there may be toxins released into the air and water affecting the community, including an elementary school less than a mile away and Ocean City across the Great Egg Bay. Also what is going to happen to all the wildlife that is there? There is an endangered type of tree frog (the Copes Gray), bald eagles, great horned owls, peregrine falcons, diamond-back terrapins, varieties of birds, and natural plant life including wild hibiscus and thistle. To assure that the environment is kept clean and safe, I urge all those concerned to call the EPA and state Fish, Game and Wildlife.

Kathleen Davis

Beesleys Point

Foreign border concern

U.S. government officials appear to be more concerned about Russians crossing Ukraine's border than they are about fentanyl crossing our border.

John Doherty

Brigantine