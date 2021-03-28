Voice of the People, March 28, 2021

The precarious financial positions of many of the municipalities within the pinelands jurisdiction, including Maurice River Township, can to a great extent be laid at the feet of politicians who lack the will to demand that the Garden State Preservation Act be fully funded as originally mandated. As current Mayor Ken Whildin (I’m a former mayor) correctly stated, the state’s shortfall of $122,548 this year will adversely affect its budget in that this decrease represents a tax increase in 4 cents per hundred dollars unless this loss can be offset by some other means. Which I’m sure it will, but this constant yearly “Rob Peter to Pay Paul” scenario advanced by the state of New Jersey has to end. Dozens of pinelands municipalities are in the same boat.