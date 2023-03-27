Science shows how to help the whales

A flourishing whale population and booming ship traffic have converged to create a “roadkill” problem. Recent humpback whale mortalities are part of an unusual mortality event underway since 2016, according to NOAA.

Detractors of offshore wind development blame associated geological surveys, claiming they are driving whales into ship traffic. Scientists and government officials aren’t buying it, with each stating that there is no evidence of a connection. However, they need to better explain why these claims are so implausible. Otherwise, it sounds like willful ignorance to outsiders.

The ocean is a noisy place, especially near ports like PA-NY-NJ. Survey-work is approved by the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management because the frequency, amplitude, width and duration of the sounds are below thresholds relevant to whales. A gregarious species like the humpback whale is not easily scared.

Migratory whales have extended their stay on the Jersey Shore to avail themselves of abnormally abundant fish. This feeding activity keeps them near the surface — and at highest risk of deadly collisions with large cargo and cruise vessels. To help whales in harms’ way, we need to slow large ships down. This reduces ship strike lethality. Existing slow zones are rarely enforced, and only extend a short distance beyond the harbor.

We can also reduce the number of ships traveling by eliminating fossil fuels. 40% of maritime trade is dedicated to these commodities. Offshore wind can actually help the whales by reducing our dependence on fossil fuels. This is why the overwhelming majority of environmental groups — including the Pinelands Preservation Alliance, where I am policy director — support offshore wind development.

Heidi Yeh

Cherry Hill