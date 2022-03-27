Voice of the People, March 27, 2022

Need for smoking ban unaffected by study

It was interesting to read an article last week that stated if smoking is finally abolished in Atlantic City casinos, 2,500 jobs will be lost. Really? The writer didn’t elaborate on how much the study demonstrated this is possible. The article based on the study by an independent company also said casino revenue would decrease.

I have worked in a casino for 40 years and it is time their floors become equal with every other facet of our lives. When bars and restaurants were told by the state that indoor smoking would be against the law, these establishments made their own considerations to meet the law. If they sold a bit less food or alcohol that would be part of the new equation.

Why are we casino workers still subject to laws that the state executed many years ago? During the COVID period, anyone who wanted to smoke had no problem going to locations where they could.

G. Edward Vlaszac

Northfield