Voice of the People, March 27, 2021

Road diet impedes traffic
I can’t believe they are going to change Atlantic Avenue, reducing it to two lanes.
The avenue is the main thoroughfare through Atlantic City and the only one you can actually get from one end of the city to the other without getting road rage.
Between the jitneys and the turning into the casinos, Pacific Avenue is a nightmare.
How do they expect the emergency vehicles to get from one end of the city to the other without using that center lane that they have used on Atlantic Avenue?
Sounds to me like another improvement that they did at the airport circle, a debacle.
Toni Pasquale
Whiting
More diverse history month
Now that we just ended a month of Black history, why do we not have a history month for other ethnic groups like American Indians, Italians, Chinese, Polish, German, etc. that would be more diverse than just one ethnic group?
Art Donath
Corbin City
Open border, open doors
It boggles my mind how a political party will argue and disrupt a sitting president on his plan to build a wall to protect the country’s borders, but they have the audacity to install a 12 foot fence with razor wire around the nation’s Capitol building to protect themselves (it takes 2 1/2 hours to walk the perimeter of that fence).
Yes I know the riot blah blah blah, it happened, we must learn from this and why it happened, but I can smell the hypocrisy from the Boardwalk in Atlantic City.
Those who disagree, that’s fine, they should leave their doors and windows open all day while they’re out and see how comfortable they are when they arrive home.
Giancarlo A. Ioannucci
Galloway Township
Marijuana push saddens
Marijuana for sale. Welcome to New Jersey.
Why drive drunk when you can drive stoned?
Really sad.
Bernard Matthews
Ocean City