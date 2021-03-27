Voice of the People, March 27, 2021

Road diet impedes traffic

I can’t believe they are going to change Atlantic Avenue, reducing it to two lanes.

The avenue is the main thoroughfare through Atlantic City and the only one you can actually get from one end of the city to the other without getting road rage.

Between the jitneys and the turning into the casinos, Pacific Avenue is a nightmare.

How do they expect the emergency vehicles to get from one end of the city to the other without using that center lane that they have used on Atlantic Avenue?

Sounds to me like another improvement that they did at the airport circle, a debacle.

Toni Pasquale

Whiting

More diverse history month

Now that we just ended a month of Black history, why do we not have a history month for other ethnic groups like American Indians, Italians, Chinese, Polish, German, etc. that would be more diverse than just one ethnic group?

Art Donath

Corbin City

