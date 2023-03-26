Tallest rollercoaster

In 2014 when my Atlantic City-inspired novel “Mr. Boardwalk” was published, I was often asked what I thought could be done to improve Atlantic City, which was teetering on bankruptcy. At the time I thought, "If you want recommendations on civic policy, why ask someone who makes stuff up for a living?" On the other hand, I had a snarky, goofy response: "Build the world's tallest rollercoaster and market the heck out of it."

Today, as I follow the competing Bader Field proposals, I have a more serious recommendation for the largest unoccupied parcel of land near water on the East Coast: Build the world's tallest rollercoaster and market the heck out of it. The world's tallest rollercoaster surrounded by an amusement park that makes Cedar Point look like Storybook Land could attract the families Atlantic City seeks, provide jobs, boost the tax base, and not burden the school district.

The world's tallest rollercoaster is a better solution than DEEM's proposed auto track/condo/auto-centric retail/race-car mechanic training site. Seriously, when you are shopping for a condo, do you actually say, "One must-have is a high-performance race-car course outside my window."

Developer Bart Blatstein wants to install an Amsterdam-style canal and build 10,000 rental units. Which begs the question: Do 10,000 families want to move to Atlantic City? As The Press of Atlantic City has pointed out, 10,000 new units borders on social engineering.

Atlantic City has made progress as a cultural mecca over the past decade. Beach concerts, a dynamic restaurant scene, the arrival of Stockton University, numerous revitalization projects, and the promise of a "Green Zone" should all help to get the city back on its feet. Developing a family vacation destination around the world's tallest rollercoaster would drive revenues and maybe even cost less than a Lamborghini playground or a chronically under-populated development.

Sure, I'm just a fiction writer, not a developer, an investor or an urban planner. But considering all the eye-rolling at the current proposals, doesn’t the world’s tallest rollercoaster merit at least some discussion?

