Voice of the People, March 26, 2022

No appeasing Putin, as invasion showed

Regarding the recent column by Jerome W. Israel, “Give Putin what he wants to prevent war — bar Ukraine from NATO”:

The columnist tried to make the case that the United States and its allies should give in to Vladimir Putin’s threats and accede to his demand that NATO foreswear ever allowing Ukraine to join. Among other things, Israel asserted, “My own feeling is that President Vladimir Putin will not attack Ukraine.”

Well, I hope Israel has learned to keep his ill-informed feelings to himself from now on. Putin is a cold-blooded autocrat who seeks nothing less than renewed oppressive domination of Eastern Europe, by any means expedient. I hope the US and its allies send this poor excuse for a human being back to his cage in Moscow (or perhaps Siberia). Also, perhaps Israel could take a few courses in Russian and Eastern European history, to gain a better appreciation of the threat Russia has long presented to its neighbors and, indeed, the world.

Daniel T. Bachalis

Hammonton

Banning books looks dangerous

Book banning is the current culture war. Some people are nervous about what students read. In a town I recently lived in, “Ghost Boys” by Jewell Parker Rhodes was pulled from the school reading list. A 12 year old black boy killed by a white police officer tells his story. Complaining parents asserted the book promotes cop bashing. I read it. It does not.

Will “The Diary of Anne Frank” be next? Like in “Ghost Boys,” an adolescent tells a story about being considered “less than” because of who she is. Another recent furor is over “Maus” by Art Spiegelman, a graphic novel about the Holocaust. Some mice, captives in the camp, are naked. We’re talking animal, not human, nudity. I’ll have to read that book, if I can get it, because it’s flying out of libraries and stores.

Ironically, banning books makes books irresistible. Students have formed banned-book reading clubs nationwide. Before we celebrate increased reading, let’s be clear: book banning is dangerous. Do we really want to pull books that make us feel uncomfortable? That prod us to think about someone else’s perspective? That make us question?

We live in America, not in a repressive autocracy. Book banning has no place in a democracy.

Ann Pompelio

Brigantine