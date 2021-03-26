Voice of the People, March 26, 2021

Biden off to a bad start
President Joe Biden is resurrecting the swamp rats to fill his Cabinet. Many have no or little experience and are nominated based on political ties to the Democratic Party, lobbyists, big tech and the billionaires who donated to Biden’s campaign to get him elected. I wish every American could go online and check out Nancy Pelosi’s interview with Time magazine, “The Secret History of The Shadow Campaign that saved the 2020 election.”
Donald Trump was right to a degree. Democrats broke laws, colluded with corporate America, big tech, main stream media, billionaires and labor unions, Black Lives Matter and Antifa to stack the deck against Trump. The first thing Biden did was sign the stack of executive orders killing thousands of jobs, decimating the state of Montana’s economy and breaking the U.S. agreement with Canada. Taking away our energy independence, stopping construction on the wall at the southern border, approving the Taliban to build a pipeline while eyeing other U.S. pipelines to shut down for the Green New Deal.
The sovereignty of the nation calls for an established border. Letting thousands and thousands of illegals in takes jobs and opens the door for the drug cartels, human trafficking, unvaccinated and possibly infected people into the country — all while we are fighting the pandemic. This is the most ludicrous move on the part of the government and again puts Americans last, not first.
The last stimulus bill was passed under duress, loaded with spending that has nothing to do with COVID-19. Now they want trillions of dollars more for pork barrel projects, the arts and clandestine deals abroad.
Biden had the gall to ask what we would have him cut. He should line item the expenditures of this bill and let the people see it. I’m sure he would get plenty of feedback. Pass a bill that gives people the relief that is overdue now.
Carl Fischbach
Egg Harbor Township
Rioters tried US takeover
Regarding the recent story, “Charged in Capitol riot, former Atlantic City man says: ‘I don’t know what made me do it’”:
In reference to James Douglas Rahm Jr. and his comment that he was “swept up in the passion of the moment,” I offer this comment. He should spend the next 20 years in jail because I think he was attempting to overthrow the government. After that, he should be deported to an island someplace that has no reasonable leadership.
This was his choice to join that crowd and it was very clear to me that that he, along with all of the other miscreants, wanted to overthrow the government and take control of the United States.
Everybody has an opinion about how to run this country. Donald Trump encouraged the rioters in a recorded and televised speech and also should answer for this behavior. Trump has for years misbehaved in numerous ways and likely will now pay for this behavior. I hope he joins Rahm on that island because of his current and past bad behavior.
James Aumack
Cape May
For Foley for A.C. mayor
Support Tom Foley for A.C mayor to get this: return to civil service for police and fire personnel. That’s owed to those who serve, out of respect to those who died or were severely injured while preforming their duties. Increased police presence in all danger areas as designated by the chief of police. Updated fire apparatus which is needed to keep the citizens as well as top noted men and women firefighters safe. Acquire spending for repairing streets and continue to update Boardwalk so people can get in and move around the city safely. Target homelessness with the option of getting help and treatment for mental illness, drug and alcohol abuse. Forbid panhandling on Boardwalk, especially in front of casinos. The city’s guests deserve better, although some like to give to the poor, something has to be done.
Foley understands that police and firefighters sacrifice their safety to ensure the public’s. Many people come to Atlantic City and its property is linked with other towns in Atlantic County. When it does not prosper, everybody else suffers as well. With Foley we can rejuvenate A.C for all who come here. It takes funds to make it happen, and he will get them.
When a veteran is skipped, it not only hurts him, it affects his family. It does not just stop there; it affects the nation and what so many died for. To ensure people have a first chance at a good life.