Voice of the People, March 26, 2021

The last stimulus bill was passed under duress, loaded with spending that has nothing to do with COVID-19. Now they want trillions of dollars more for pork barrel projects, the arts and clandestine deals abroad.

Biden had the gall to ask what we would have him cut. He should line item the expenditures of this bill and let the people see it. I’m sure he would get plenty of feedback. Pass a bill that gives people the relief that is overdue now.

Carl Fischbach

Egg Harbor Township

Rioters tried US takeover

Regarding the recent story, “Charged in Capitol riot, former Atlantic City man says: ‘I don’t know what made me do it’”:

In reference to James Douglas Rahm Jr. and his comment that he was “swept up in the passion of the moment,” I offer this comment. He should spend the next 20 years in jail because I think he was attempting to overthrow the government. After that, he should be deported to an island someplace that has no reasonable leadership.

This was his choice to join that crowd and it was very clear to me that that he, along with all of the other miscreants, wanted to overthrow the government and take control of the United States.