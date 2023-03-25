US response weak to foreign aggressors

Covid-19 was a disaster that killed millions and cost us billions of dollars. Yet the U.S. government is willing to let it go with no response or consequence to its origin in China.

The United States now has a new threat, the Chinese balloon that flew across the country. This balloon was allowed to collect all sorts of data while it flew over military bases and nuclear facilities. Imagine, future action from this data collection could target and disable or destroy military bases and power plants causing chaos, death and disaster.

Without adequate detection and protection from future balloons, the possibilities of an attack on the United States are endless. This inability to react quickly and precisely could progress to future balloons that could also spread chemical attacks using the release of micro pellets or dangerous chemical vapors.

Once again we are left vulnerable due to an inappropriate response to foreign aggressors. By not taking down the balloon immediately, we looked weak and bewildered. Decisive and appropriate action could have been as simple as firing a Gatling gun that most fighter jets are equipped with. This would have brought down the balloon in a more controlled manner and enabled us to collect more of the intact debris from the balloon, not to mention saving thousands of dollars on a missile.

The border and Afghanistan are also reminders that our commander in chief does not have our best interests at heart. Why does the current administration continue to make bad decisions that affect the safety of the country and its people? And when are we as citizens going to put our foot down and demand better? People should write to their congressman or senator.

Richard Price

Galloway Township