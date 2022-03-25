Voice of the People, March 25, 2022

Neighbor criticizes proposed winery

Regarding the recent wire service article, “Neighbors not wild about winery”:

This story from the Philadelphia Inquirer was terribly one-sided. Apparently, I am one of the crazy, unreasonable Marmora neighbors referred to by the Halperns, owners of the proposed winery adjacent to my backyard, and also the owner of Willow Creek Winery in West Cape May.

The Halperns have set their public relations wheels in motion and are trying to get ahead of a negative story. They have pitched their version of the story to the local news media with half-truths and lies regarding their plans. They’re crawling through a loophole in the Right to Farm Act to set up shop at the expense of people who have lived here for many years.

My yard would be right next to the septic system planned for the winery. I could throw a football from my yard across the winery, that is how narrow the property is.

Mr. Halpern has proposed a maximum of 80 people and 40 car parking spaces, hours of operation which seem too limited, and music played inside only. Who will enforce it? Upper Township has no local police department.

There are many more than a dozen neighbors opposing this winery. Mr. Halpern advised my husband and I that the pole barn was for his daughter’s wedding and he would be storing equipment and a “thing to make a little wine.” Never were we advised that his plan was to open a winery and make money.

This tiny parcel in the middle of a zoned residential neighborhood is a far cry from Napa Valley. A business that attracts hundreds of people throughout the year is not raising my property value. The few barrels of grapes he grows will be hardly enough to sell.

The property is too small to accommodate his big idea. There is not one single winery operating in the middle of a residential neighborhood using only 5 acres and actually farming on far less.

This plan has a huge negative effect on so many families for years to come.

We are being taken advantage of and we will not go away quietly.

Jeanette Thonsen

Marmora

Associated Press stories untrue, unfair

The newspaper continually publishes extremely biased Associated Press stories that are not fair to readers and a terrible excuse for journalism. Case in point, a recent article by AP reporter and obvious Democrat Lisa Mascaro titled “Congress backs Biden on Russia sanctions.” The last two paragraphs were Democrat talking points and totally incorrect. And her statement as though it were fact that “this week, Trump cheered on Putin as he massed military forces” was untrue.

AP reporters are becoming more desperate with their lies. I’m looking forward to the midterms.

Jacqueline Crahalla

Brigantine