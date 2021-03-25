Voice of the People, March 25, 2021

Poor vaccine distribution

If you are a senior, not online, without a computer and trying to get someone to help you register to get a COVID vaccine shot, lots of luck. Some will not even consider you without being online.

If you do find one that will take your information (so they say) and put you on some list, are you in the queue or are online users getting first preference? A form of discrimination?

Where are our local officials in all of this? If Brigantine can help their people so can others. Over 100,000 shots have been given in Ocean County — where? It does not seem like it in southern Ocean County.

If there is a vaccine shortage, then why are some already getting their second shots, while so many others cannot get their first? Why are out of area and state people getting shots when local seniors cannot?

There are also major issues of trust, ethics and morals in all of this. I understand New Jersey has been short changed 40% of needed doses; why? Politics? More needs to be done, now, if we are going to stop this virus. All of this is not about me or programs, it’s about people.

Ken Schorr

Manahawkin

A.C. pursuing public safety