Voice of the People, March 25, 2021

Poor vaccine distribution
If you are a senior, not online, without a computer and trying to get someone to help you register to get a COVID vaccine shot, lots of luck. Some will not even consider you without being online.
If you do find one that will take your information (so they say) and put you on some list, are you in the queue or are online users getting first preference? A form of discrimination?
Where are our local officials in all of this? If Brigantine can help their people so can others. Over 100,000 shots have been given in Ocean County — where? It does not seem like it in southern Ocean County.
If there is a vaccine shortage, then why are some already getting their second shots, while so many others cannot get their first? Why are out of area and state people getting shots when local seniors cannot?
There are also major issues of trust, ethics and morals in all of this. I understand New Jersey has been short changed 40% of needed doses; why? Politics? More needs to be done, now, if we are going to stop this virus. All of this is not about me or programs, it’s about people.
Ken Schorr
Manahawkin
A.C. pursuing public safety
Regarding the recent Press editorial, “Atlantic City officials’ anger over boarded-up store windows is misplaced”:
I am in agreement with this editorial addressing city officials’ concerns about boarded up storefronts.
Furthermore, I am glad we agree that the boarded-up storefronts are unsightly. The City Council is not angered by the boards, we are concerned about public safety, employee safety and the city’s overall business climate.
It should be known that Mayor Small, Council President Tibbitt and Deputy Chief Sarkos recently met with representatives of Tanger Outlets The Walk to discuss public safety. It should also be acknowledged that I have consistently held webinars to address public safety concerns in Atlantic City’s Third Ward.
A great majority of The Walk is located in the Third Ward. The Press of Atlantic City has covered some of the public safety webinars that I have held since last August. Deputy Chief Sarkos has been a regular attendee and participant in the webinars, along with city officials and representatives of The Walk.
My concern is that we continue to address public safety in the Third Ward, as well as throughout the entire city. I state without fear of contradiction that the police department, city administration and City Council are united in our collective desire to improve and enhance public safety for residents, visitors and employees. We respect and value our taxpayers and merchants and will continue to work with all stakeholders to address this important issue.
In conclusion, the commitment of the mayor and city council to public safety citywide is not political, theoretical or philosophical. We and our families live it every day.
Kaleem Shabazz
Atlantic City
Third Ward council member
Bogus extremist search
Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin wanted to root out extremists in the armed services. If he really wants to remove extremists, he should start in the Senate and the House of Representatives. If he can’t find any, Durbin might try looking in a mirror.
John Applegate
Absecon