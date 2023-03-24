Severely punish those who kill with guns

Why do all our politicians at any level waste time trying to regulate guns, when they know it can’t be done.

The simplest way is to regulate gun users. The laws should be so severe for mass murders and killers, as well as people who shoot at police, fire and EMT personnel, whether they are hit or not. A very short time to plead these cases might help to cause some of them to not do the time. Early (1 month) execution would be my plan.

Severe fast justice is the best to solve the gun problems. Generally good people do not do all these crimes, so why try to make laws against them? As a taxpayer I dislike supporting these criminals in prison for years at public expense. I am in no way suggesting that doubtful or unproven crimes be handled this way. If you own and use a gun, you must be responsible for what you do with it. So long as this is a law, then there is no need for any other laws.

James Cunningham

Mays Landing