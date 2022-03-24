Voice of the People, March 24, 2022

Probe can’t disprove Russia collusion story

Regarding the recent column by Nolan Finley, “Durham exposing real threat to democracy”:

I believe the article is filled with half truths, exaggerations and actual lies. I think the Trump team became tainted with accusations of Russian connections because of the actions by Roger Stone, Paul Manafort, Michael Flynn and others. Their activities were investigated by the FBI and lead to convictions of crimes.

The Durham investigation drones on with some allegations but nothing proved yet in court. I believe the investigation was commissioned by Bill Barr to counteract proof that might still surface of Trump’s involvement with Russia.

Marcia Colman

Linwood

US democracy imperiled like that in China

There are 195 nations worldwide, 52 of which are autocracies, the others being governed at least to some extent by democratic principles, most notably voting processes where citizens choose political leaders directly or through elected representatives.

China, the world’s most powerful autocratic regime, wielding substantial military might as well as an economy that rivals our own, having little regard for human rights, could very well challenge the free democratic world in the near future, attempting to dominate, creating a dystopian mind control nightmare reminiscent of George Orwell’s prescient novel “1984.”

America, along with other democracies, must not allow this to happen. Yet, this nation, leader of the free world, is imperiled by voting laws created by Republican state legislatures.

Congress must summarily enact voter protection laws disallowing what I believe could be the final nail in the coffin of the democratic voting process, hanging on by a proverbial fingernail.

Lawrence Uniglicht

Galloway Township