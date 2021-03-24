Voice of the People, March 24, 2021

Limit terms to six years

The Republicans have more than a half dozen Sen. Joe Manchins and the Democrats have another two or three who could be brought along as well. With the House of Representatives being as close as it is, there is really no excuse for not finding at least a few compromise solutions to the country’s problems.

I fear the truth is most politicians would rather raise funds on the contentious issues than be seen to solve any problems at all. Perhaps term limits could save us from the civil war that is brewing. My suggestion is no more than six years for president, representative or senator. In addition, I’m open to compromise.

Irv Cohen

Hammonton

Garnish award repayment

Regarding the recent story, “Langford won’t run in primary; he and Marsh are years behind on repaying $850,000”:

After reading this article regarding two former Atlantic City elected officials, I’m a bit puzzled. These individuals owe the city (taxpayers) a huge amount of money but are very late in paying it back. One in particular is receiving $95,000 in pension money as the article stated, but cannot afford to pay anything?