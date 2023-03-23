China peace proposal could avoid big war

At the recent Munich Security Conference, China put forward a proposal to halt the bloody and escalating warfare in Ukraine, before the world is plunged into global thermonuclear war. This 12-point program proposal is to allow both sides to disengage, address all security concerns, and create the basis to start to physically rebuild a nation that has been used in a proxy war between NATO, the U.S. and the West, and Russia. This has been building, since the 2013-2014 Maidan Coup and the escalation of civil war in the Donbass where over 14,000 Ukrainian civilians were killed.

Now since Russia’s special military operation, there’s been an influx of more and deadlier weaponry, and the West has admitted that this is being used for a much larger geopolitical agenda to “dismantle Russia,” one which Russia will never allow to occur.

This proposal for a peace effort by China may be the last chance to avoid a global conflict. The Vatican, representatives of some European governments, and some here in the U.S. have seen that danger as well, and called for this off-ramp to be used.

I urge U.S. citizens to demand that their elected representatives in Congress call on the Biden administration, which has so far rejected such offers since last spring, to accept those proposals and stop the unending escalations, which at some point may and probably would become unstoppable.

Bruce Todd

Waretown