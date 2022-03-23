Voice of the People, March 23, 2022

Bigger money supply, unbearable inflation

A recent story reported President Biden’s plan to fight inflation, which he blamed on lack of competition among businesses. His plan has 72 new initiatives, which the story does not describe.

In contrast, renowned economist Milton Friedman said, “Inflation is always and everywhere the product of money supply.”

The U.S. money supply ballooned from $15.5 trillion in February 2020 to $20.35 trillion in December 2021, an increase of 31%. The Federal Reserve engineered this increase deliberately.

The Federal Reserve fretted for months that inflation was not growing at its preferred rate of 2%. It pumped more and more money into the economy with little effect until suddenly inflation burst forth. Now it is wondering how to stop it.

Prices are different than inflation. Prices fluctuate with supply, demand and costs. For example, blueberries are cheap in the summertime when the crop is harvested and they are abundant. They are expensive in the winter when they have to be imported.

Inflation is persistent and reduces the purchasing power of a dollar. This steals from those on fixed incomes, wage earners, landlords and everyone else.

For example, the average wage in the U.S. is about $50,000. A 5% inflation rate would cost that worker $2,500 a year in lost purchasing power. Do you think the worker can afford that? I don’t.

John Doherty

Atlantic City

Accept Rep. Van Drew

Regarding the recent letter, “Van Drew Jan. 6 claims unbelievable”:

I’m sorry, but the writer and other hypocritical Democrats will have to live with Congressman Jeff Van Drew. Regardless of the efforts that failed last year from a self-proclaimed Camden County bigshot, Van Drew still emerged the winner because he does the right thing.

Also, the “neighbor” the writer mentions had a constitutional right to vote for President Trump. The writer should be “flabbergasted” with her pathetic and absent-minded loser Joe Biden, who I can’t even respect enough to call him president. And speaking of alleged liars, why don’t we begin with Biden’s son Hunter; Nancy Pelosi; Chuck Schumer, Kamala Harris, Stacey Abrams, Dr. Anthony Fauci and Hillary Clinton.

Michael Smith

Vineland