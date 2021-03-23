Voice of the People, March 23, 2021

Must stop wind energy

Regarding the recent Press editorial, “Ocean City should back clean wind energy — and soon”:

I am a New Jersey taxpayer and property owner with a strong commitment to renewable energy. I read with dismay the Press support of the proposed wind farms off the coast of shore towns. I was especially upset at the implication that opposition is driven by the entitlement of a wealthy few.

The proposed wind farm off of the New Jersey coast is a poorly planned and researched boondoggle that will forever impact a treasured natural landscape (likened to the Grand Canyon of the eastern seaboard), while impacting a unique ecological phenomenon known as the “cold pool” and threatening the recreational and commercial fishing industry on which so many livelihoods depend.

This project must be stopped at all cost. The risk to benefit ratio is unacceptable.

Those who treasure the Jersey Shore and all it has to offer must stop this project.

Rick Robinson

Avalon

Van Drew vaccine help