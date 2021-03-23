Voice of the People, March 23, 2021

Must stop wind energy
Regarding the recent Press editorial, “Ocean City should back clean wind energy — and soon”:
I am a New Jersey taxpayer and property owner with a strong commitment to renewable energy. I read with dismay the Press support of the proposed wind farms off the coast of shore towns. I was especially upset at the implication that opposition is driven by the entitlement of a wealthy few.
The proposed wind farm off of the New Jersey coast is a poorly planned and researched boondoggle that will forever impact a treasured natural landscape (likened to the Grand Canyon of the eastern seaboard), while impacting a unique ecological phenomenon known as the “cold pool” and threatening the recreational and commercial fishing industry on which so many livelihoods depend.
This project must be stopped at all cost. The risk to benefit ratio is unacceptable.
Those who treasure the Jersey Shore and all it has to offer must stop this project.
Rick Robinson
Avalon
Van Drew vaccine help
I felt the need to write a letter to express my overwhelming gratitude to Rep. Jeff Van Drew and his office team. Without their help I wound not have just received the COVID-19 vaccine shot and I am an individual who is in great need for one because I suffer from a severe lung condition.
Van Drew’s team also helped my 83-year-old mother-in-law receive one the same day. Both she and I were on the waiting list for almost two months with no word and we can now finally breathe a sigh of relief.
Lori Huston
Absecon
Van Drew votes criticized
In 2012, New Jersey was on the verge of legalizing same sex marriage, moving the state forward on the issue of equal rights for the LGTBQ community. Then-state Sen. Jeff Van Drew voted against the legalization of same sex marriage. The bill passed, but Gov. Chris Christie vetoed it, leaving it up to the public in a referendum.
In 2021, Congressman Jeff Van Drew once again has abandoned the LGTBQ community by voting against the 20201 Equality Act. Fortunately, the act passed the House. He remains on the wrong side of history.
Karl Frank III
Mays Landing
Potato Head sweet on mate
To promote gender equality and inclusion, Mr. Potato Head is no longer called “Mr. Potato Head.” He is now just called “Potato Head.” So how do we refer to Mrs. Potato Head?
She’s “Sweet Potato Head.”
Ettore “Ed” Cattaneo