Cape Republican primary would provide choices

A recent article in The Press talked about the Cape May County Commissioners and their pending membership changes. That’s all well and good and a change of board members from time to time should bring new ideas, and I believe this very much that it should include the younger generation.

My concern, however, is with the lack of a primary in the Republican Party in Cape May County. Or should I say a lack of an opportunity of regular Republican voters to choose the candidate of their choice. There will be, as there is every year, a Republican organization convention and they not the public will select the candidate that the average citizen gets to vote for, just one mind you, not a choice. Kim Hayes said in the article that she does not expect to see a primary once the county GOP committee members reach a decision.

As we have seen in the past, if a Republican does apply to run in the June primary because they were not selected by the GOP, they are excluded from the party.

The GOP should instead interview and possibly hold a debate of all candidates that want to run for an office but not endorse any one applicant, until after the primary election in June.

Let the people have the say in who should be able to run for an office, not the party.

Bill Davenport

Cape May Court House