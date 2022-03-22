Voice of the People, March 22, 2022

Electric car could survive winter disaster

Regarding the recent letter, “Electric vehicles would worsen winter disaster”:

The information in this letter was false.

After what happened on Interstate 95 this past winter, some electric vehicle drivers tested how long their cars would last. Some have posted their results on YouTube.

A Tesla Model Y owner parked his car in his driveway in 15 degrees, set the heater to 70 degrees and the fan to 5 out of 10 settings. The battery was at 91%. After 12 hours the battery was down to 57%.

That means the car could sit at that temp for 24 hours and still have enough battery power to drive about 75 miles.

William Povse

Absecon

Masking school kids causes problems

Over-zealous people talk about masking children. Johns Hopkins University has research proving the mask does little if anything to prevent the spread of COVID. More importantly, early childhood speech development relies on visual assistance.

Stop handcuffing teachers in the classroom. Two years of masked teaching and we are seeing children fall behind. A writer suggests a totalitarian approach to punishment. Maybe he’s the one who needs the mask.

Duane Terwilliger

Woodbine

Weather variation isn’t changing climate

This old man has been around many decades. I have seen decades of street flooding along the coast since I was a child. But liberals and the left have to tie every weather event to “climate change.” Let me tell them something. Winters are cold. Summers are hot. Weather is a cycle of events. Since climate change cannot be accurately measured, the extremists on the left will continue to ram this nonsense down people’s throats.

Robert Bell

Hammonton