Voice of the People, March 22, 2021

A change at the clerk’s office is long overdue. It’s time for a leader who has the energy with new ideas and the experience to make them work. It’s time for a leader who is no stranger to Atlantic County and knows how the government and the county operate.

With years of experience on both the local and county levels, I am the best candidate to fulfill the duties of the clerk’s office. I look forward to working for our residents once I am elected and in the weeks and months ahead I will outline how my goals will be implemented.

Joseph Giralo

Hammonton

Upper road needs work

I am a resident of Upper Township but my street in maintained by the county. I have been contacting the county engineer since 2013 regarding the deplorable condition of New Bridge Road. I have reached out to the township mayor and committee members with no success.