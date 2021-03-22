Voice of the People, March 22, 2021

A.C. repay flub typical
If one needs to wonder what is wrong with Atlantic City government, look no further than numerous administrations failing to collect the Langford and Marsh repayments.
The same government that overcharged on casino assessments couldn’t even collect a court-ordered repayment.
Now the state is working on a resolution. Are they contacting retired Superior Court Judge Valerie Armstrong? After all, it was her ruling.
Michael Toland
Linwood
Giralo: I have experience to be Atlantic County clerk
After years of inexcusable errors and lack of leadership at the Atlantic County Clerk’s Office, I have announced my candidacy for the position of Atlantic County clerk. It is a vital constitutional office that interacts with the public in many different ways. The present clerk is incompetent and an embarrassment to his office. Most recently, the incumbent clerk was severely criticized by Superior Court Assignment Judge Julio Mendez and was asked to resign by his fellow Democrats, Assemblymen Vince Mazzeo and John Armato (who then backtracked).
The staff and the public deserve better. We need a leader who will be accountable to provide quality and efficient services to the public.
A change at the clerk’s office is long overdue. It’s time for a leader who has the energy with new ideas and the experience to make them work. It’s time for a leader who is no stranger to Atlantic County and knows how the government and the county operate.
With years of experience on both the local and county levels, I am the best candidate to fulfill the duties of the clerk’s office. I look forward to working for our residents once I am elected and in the weeks and months ahead I will outline how my goals will be implemented.
Joseph Giralo
Hammonton
Upper road needs work
I am a resident of Upper Township but my street in maintained by the county. I have been contacting the county engineer since 2013 regarding the deplorable condition of New Bridge Road. I have reached out to the township mayor and committee members with no success.
The engineer says the road has drainage issues, but basically it has not been a priority. It is a highly traveled road by residents and tourists from April through October. It would be voted the worst road in Upper and Cape May County. The neighborhood calls and reports the many potholes and they fill them and they quickly become potholes again because the street is one big pothole. I have walked the neighborhood going door to door asking for help in contacting local officials but we still have no success in road improvements.
It soon will be eight years since I contacted the county engineer and the road is still in terrible disrepair.
Cindy Petrella
Ocean View
Protect O.C. from turbines
Regarding the recent Press editorial, “Ocean City should back clean wind energy — and soon”:
This editorial was a one-sided, shoddy effort at best. While I fully support clean energy, it must be done properly and substantial risks must be carefully weighed.
There are risks to the Mid-Atlantic cold pools and how they will be impacted by wind farms. According to scientists, “we have one of the strongest top to bottom temperature differences in the world,” which is “very important for marine organisms, habitat and nutrients that supports some of the most lucrative fisheries.”
What would wind turbines do to the migratory patterns of the fish and birds that inhabit the coast or to the substantial fishing industry, not to mention the tourists who flock here from all over the U.S. for fine fishing? How many birds would be destroyed?
The loss to a carefully planned, constructed and growing $7 billion a year tourism industry is also a substantial risk worth acknowledging and protecting.
The vast majority of homeowners here are far from rich. When we purchased our home here 21 years ago, we did so for the peace and tranquility of the vast, wide open beauty of the sea. For nature.