Voice of the People, March 21, 2021

Many things might have inspired Putin

As a child going to school during World War II we would have air raid drills. In my middle school years we had drills fearing a nuclear attack from the Soviet Union. I realize how lucky we were here in the USA when we saw what children and their families went through in a war zone.

I wonder what encouraged Putin to invade Ukraine. Some believe it to be a weakness in the present administration. Maybe the past administration’s negative attitude toward NATO encouraged Putin. When Putin saw how easy the Taliban took over Afghanistan, maybe he perceived weakness in the U.S. and its allies. The current administration did not take office until Jan. 20 last year and was faced with an agreement the former administration had made with the Taliban that U.S. forces would all leave Afghanistan six weeks later. Holding off in withdrawal until September gave more time, but did Putin not realize that the undermining of the Afghan government by dealing directly with the Taliban destroyed their military’s will to fight? No way could they win with their own government abandoning them. I also wonder did Putin think the same thing would happen in Ukraine?