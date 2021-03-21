Voice of the People, March 21, 2021

Utility upgrade hurt road

I live in a pristine community known for its peace and tranquility. My street is a lovely country two lane road with new houses and cedars. It is full of bicycle riders, joggers and people walking their dogs. Last year they closed the bridge off of Pitney Road, no money to fix it so traffic has been detoured down our street.

Then in November the electric company started putting in new poles. We received no notification, to my knowledge there was no discussion in City Council as warning what to expect. For four months they have been putting up tall steel poles that are driven into the ground and cemented into the earth. The street was closed on and off all through the busy Christmas season. Huge machines tamp these poles in. There are cracks in my ceiling from the intensity of the pole drivers. The poles are rusty brown steel and a definite eyesore.

The project involved many huge trucks, bulldozers, cherry pickers and state police. I wonder who is paying for this project.

Now I look out my bay window there is an ugly monolith.

In fairness the workers were polite and helped us get in and out the driveway when necessary. The State Troopers escorted us up and down the road.