Careless humans put their future in doubt

Is mankind on a suicide mission, potentially destroying itself as well as marine life, poisoning the complex food chain, fatally mutating gene pools of future generations?

The Ohio train derailment exposed the recklessness of our species, manufacturing micro plastic particles that seep into the food we eat as we carelessly enter into a Faustian bargain with industrial titans for personal convenience without duly considering the consequences.

Will cosmic travelers eons from now be able to deduce the genesis of a prominent extinction, removing an immature species gifted with intelligence from its planetary home? Was it a traumatic nuclear holocaust, a climate crisis brought about by burning carbon based fossil fuels, or perhaps the ingestion of a manufactured substance introduced into its food chain?

I’m not sure we’re capable of avoiding this horrendous legacy.

Lawrence Uniglicht

Galloway Township

People must restrain power hungry leaders

When world leaders are elected to office, their presumptive role is to uphold the will of the people. If there’s one thing all people want, it’s peace. No one wants war.

Unfortunately, there are a handful of powerful and ruthless leaders who think otherwise. Somehow, we allow them to dictate our lives. Their power stems from our willingness to obey and our weakness to resist.

Military units around the world are taught to follow orders. And they act accordingly. They’ll turn against their own people if they’re told to, rather than defy the commands of their deranged leaders. While sons and daughters are sent off to be massacred on the battlefields, their aristocratic leaders watch from afar in their palatial bunkers … safe, secure and out of harm’s way. It’s like playing a real-life game of chess, with millions of pawns being sacrificed to protect the king.

Most wars are fought over land and for more power. Such is the case today, with several nuclear powers seeking to annex bordering nations. Russia wants Ukraine; China wants Taiwan; North Korea wants South Korea; and Iran wants control of the Middle East.

Right now we’re at the precipice of a third world war, a war that conceivably could result in the extinction of mankind. Volatility is brewing on so many fronts that WW III seems almost inevitable. Hopefully, that won’t happen. But the threat is real and it can’t be denied.

The notion of even starting such a battle is absurd. There are no winners. Even the kings will perish. However, that doesn’t mean that some psychopath won’t opt to push the red button. Hatred and greed might prevail over sanity and common sense. The ironic thing is that the good citizens of the world would also bear responsibility. They’re the ones who stood by idly as tensions mounted, their silence complicit in enabling the psychopath to push the red button.

That’s what could happen if we continue to allow our leaders to rule as they please, subverting and defying the will of the people.

Nick Piegaro

Little Egg Harbor Township