Voice of the People, March 20, 2022

NJ should keep ban on self-service gas

With self-service gasoline, people would not have an attendant to put air in the tires, check the oil and clean the windshield. Customers would also have to stand outside in all sorts of weather and possibly get the odor of gasoline on their hands or clothes.

And what about the elderly or disabled who are unable to pump their own gas, and would depend on perhaps a lone attendant or inside employee to do it? Plus gas would not be any cheaper. Look at self-service prices in Pennsylvania and the rest of the states.

Joe Martin

Linwood

Biden’s failures beyond defending

I can only chuckle when I read the defenders of the administration. Gas prices are not double because of demand but more so due to increased dependence on OPEC. We are no longer energy independent like we were. Shutting down the Keystone pipeline to appease the far left green energy hawks.

A completely porous border, which was also not the case in 2016-2020. Inflation at 40 year highs due to out of control government spending. Printing more money equals higher inflation/interest rates. That’s simple economics.

This president of the U.S. has achieved the lowest polling numbers in one year of any president. Dare I even mention the corruption of this guy’s son? I dread the next three years.

Paul Hahn

Northfield