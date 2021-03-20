Voice of the People, March 20, 2021

Pot law bars enforcement
The marijuana “clean up” bill is a law that establishes an enforcement power but makes it illegal for law enforcement to use that power. The law as it stands is intentionally designed to criminalize any response or investigation by a police officer. It permanently ties an officer’s hands.
Talk about bad intentions. An officer who sees or smells marijuana or alcohol cannot even inquire about the age of the user to ensure they can legally possess it, or the officer faces a charge of deprivation of civil rights, a 3rd degree offense subject to 3-5 years in prison, a fine of $15,000 or both.
The consequences of this flawed legislation will be real. Underage users of marijuana will be free to smoke it anywhere, including in places the bill says it is illegal, because merely stopping a person to enforce the law is now illegal for police.
Drug dealers will learn to hide their drugs, guns and evidence of crimes on anyone under 18 years of age, since merely lighting a joint as the officer approaches will put the officer in jeopardy of making an illegal search and being charged criminally.
This legislation for all intended purposes has now legalized recreational marijuana for kids.
Steve Cupani
Elmer
Not business as usual
I believe that Rep. Jeff Van Drew is missing the point. After an exhausting year of toxic government that became more and more detached from reality and culminated in an explosion of violence, and an often confusing response to the pandemic, the citizenry may be reluctant to move on with business and usual. Agree with Bridget Harrison comments. As to his reference to Rep. Chris Smith not liking “foul nasty things,” I say nor do I.
Looking forward to June primary, bring it on!
Keela Blesi
Hammonton
Free college will cost
President Biden’s plan for free college is really the Obamacare of college tuition. Those who can afford to send their kids to college or who don’t have kids will pay for all the others to go to college.
I took some college when I went in the military just like many others. There are also student loans unless Biden says it’s OK not to repay them, the U.S. will just write off.
Patrick M. Matthews
Galloway Township