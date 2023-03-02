Cutting defense foolish as China gets stronger

Regarding the recent column by Daniel DePetris, “US can afford defense spending cut”: DePetris calls for his readers to deny the possibility of a global anarchy or Armageddon should the U.S. fail to maintain a strong national defense budget. This is foolhardy and naïve. The column is based, for the most part, on old, incomplete and fuzzy information. Just what is “excess capacity” in the military? Furthermore, he fails to address China.

China’s goal is to develop into a world-class military power by 2049. China’s near exponential military growth in manpower, technology, ships and planes is and will be a force to be reckoned with. They are challenging us to be the pre-eminent power in the Indo-Pacific Region.

This past year they increased their annual defense budget by 7%, standing up 2.2 million troops versus our 1.4 million troops.

As their military power grows, so does their economic clout. In recent years, they established the Belt Road Initiative along the famed Silk Road. Billions of dollars have been invested in economic infrastructure programs in the nations along the Silk Road, northern Africa and the Caribbean and South America, making these nations indebted to them.

Close to home, China is now the largest trading partner for many South American nations.

Observing all of these expansionist activities that China has undertaken on the military and economic fronts, how can we not take China’s actions seriously? Together with our allies in the Pacific, we must be prepared to defend our freedom.

Adam S. Miklovis

Galloway Township