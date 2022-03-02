Voice of the People, March 2, 2022

Offshore wind need

overblown in column

Regarding the recent column by Ben Dziobek, “New Jersey offshore wind is responsible, not radical”:

I recently read this column by the Stockton Environmental Club president.

I noticed a number of erroneous generalizations:

How does offshore wind defend and preserve the shores? How is the “dangerous” burning of fossil fuel a danger to life at the shore?

Damaging effects of “climate change.” Is there really “climate change”? In 1970s it was global warming. Go back to the weather data that was collected beginning in the 1800s -- not the current data range that politically is being used to talk about climate change (which began in the 1970s), aka global warming.

Hurricane Ida ravaged the coastline in 2021? Not in Ocean City -- it was a storm, not a ravaging storm.

The “only way to reduce greenhouse emissions is through offshore wind”? There are and have been many ways to reduce fossil fuel air pollution emissions -- and all more efficient than creating an unreliable (Houston 2021 freeze up) and more costly offshore wind energy. (Windmills near oceans will affect currents, displace water, affect fish and bird wildlife.)

Fossil fuels are dependable for energy and the science is there to create clean energy from them.

As for flooding of the Jersey Shore, a major component of flooding is overdevelopment of not only the shore but everywhere without the regard for “compensating permeable surface.” Perhaps it need not be called “flooding” but “global runoff.”

Politics needs to stay out of maintaining/nurturing the environment.

I would recommend the club plant trees, have rain gardens, ride bikes, walk, instead of drive, become a landscaper, use a landline instead of needing to charge multiple electronic devices; get off cell phones, social media.

Offshore wind is based on a faulty premise, “climate change,” and a political agenda of personal gain.

There are many job opportunities in N.J. -- essential services -- doctors, nurses, police, pharmacists, tradesmen, teachers, retail workers and more.

Richard Mendham

Ocean City

Conway memoir fiction?

I see Kellyanne Conway, the woman who gave us alternative facts, is cashing in and writing a memoir. I assume it’ll be classified as fiction.

Sharon Scaltrito

Hammonton