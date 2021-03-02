Voice of the People, March 2, 2021

Trump lost his reelection
I am tired of hearing Donald Trump and his followers whine about the election being rigged and stolen from him. According to his own campaign pollster, a reason people did not vote for him was due to his mishandling of the pandemic. If he had done his job as president and not misrepresented the severity of the virus, perhaps he would have been reelected. He lost the election himself and now is blaming the system.
Peggy Caccia
Ocean City
They need forgiveness too
Regarding the recent letter, “God forgive other voters”:
Those who voted for the current administration should also go to their house of worship and beg for forgiveness for the thousands of layoffs in the Gulf Coast states due to canceling the Keystone XL pipeline. They should ask for forgiveness for exporting abortion at the expense of U.S. taxpayers and for essentially inviting thousands from Central America and Mexico to come to the U.S. where 10 million low income workers have been unemployed for nearly a year.
They need to ask for forgiveness for causing pollution by forcing the world to buy more energy from countries like Russia and Venezuela, where pollution laws are absent. They need forgiveness for reducing national security by making us dependent on other countries for energy. Without the cooperation of India and China, currently the greenhouse gas world champs, the U.S. is powerless to have any but the most minuscule impact of climate change.
Franklin A Kurtz
Cape May Point
For Guardian for Assembly
I am pleased that Don Guardian has announced that he will enter the Assembly race for the 2nd District. While not new to politics, he would be a refreshing upgrade from what we have had for the last few years.
The current Assembly representatives, Vince Mazzo and John Armato, have essentially left us with no representation for nearly a year. They, along with the Democratic majority in the Legislature, have handed over all decision making and operations of all of the economy to Gov. Phil Murphy under “emergency” powers. Sorry, but we are well past the emergency stage and leaving closures, immunization rules and decisions of opening schools to one person is both lazy and dangerous.
Additionally, our two Assembly people have not met or discussed anything with their constituents for eons. Have they ever heard of Zoom? Or visiting us with masks on?
I hope we get a well-needed shot of enthusiasm and competence from Guardian if he wins the primary. I know he can and would do much better than what we have now.
Gary Kaiser
Egg Harbor Township
