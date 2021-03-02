Voice of the People, March 2, 2021

Trump lost his reelection

I am tired of hearing Donald Trump and his followers whine about the election being rigged and stolen from him. According to his own campaign pollster, a reason people did not vote for him was due to his mishandling of the pandemic. If he had done his job as president and not misrepresented the severity of the virus, perhaps he would have been reelected. He lost the election himself and now is blaming the system.

Peggy Caccia

Ocean City

They need forgiveness too

Regarding the recent letter, “God forgive other voters”:

Those who voted for the current administration should also go to their house of worship and beg for forgiveness for the thousands of layoffs in the Gulf Coast states due to canceling the Keystone XL pipeline. They should ask for forgiveness for exporting abortion at the expense of U.S. taxpayers and for essentially inviting thousands from Central America and Mexico to come to the U.S. where 10 million low income workers have been unemployed for nearly a year.