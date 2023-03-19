Taxes for handouts

burden working people

My husband and I are a hardworking couple. My husband runs a small business and I work two jobs.

We both were taught the value of a dollar at a very young age, and how important it is to save and not frivolously spend. This was taught by our ancestors, some who lived through the great depression. We know nothing in life is free. That is how we conduct our lives. Our home is paid for and we do not owe credit card balances. And live inside our means.

Enter a new generation and a liberal government. The only thing they do is piss our tax dollars for government handouts. And the line for handouts has never been so long. And they just keep on giving it out. Try being an honest hard worker and you would not be eligible for free hand outs. Someone has to pay for it and it is the honest hard workers of this country.

If you take a handout, then there should be strings attached like getting a job. Not just sitting in your rental assisted home.

We just had our taxes completed for 2022. I pay taxes in weekly; my husband pays his taxes quarterly because he is self-employed. Well, that was still not enough in taxes; we owe additional. So for tax year 2022 we are in a 35% tax bracket on a moderate income.

We are paying for the freewheeling liberal government to keep on handing it out. If they want to be so liberal, they should open their own personal checkbook.

Are any government officials in that tax bracket? Doubt it. Maybe the president can cash in some of his gifts and start footing the mess he is making for the common folks.

Say whatever you want about Trump. Under his watch he looked out for small businesses and did not kill us with taxes.

So I guess every day when I go to work I can just tell myself I work for the man, or is that politically incorrect in liberal society.

Jennifer Wertz

Cape May