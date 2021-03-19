Voice of the People, March 19, 2021

Teachers before seniors

Regarding the recent Press editorial, “New Jersey COVID vaccination system allows and rewards cheating”:

This editorial about the vaccine rollout and your earlier one about voting were toppers.

As to the vaccine, you are biased against Democrats and the governor, but there have been problems everywhere in the country. New Jersey isn’t the only state where wealthy donors and hospital board members jumped the line. Shame on them.

Your outrageous statement that the vaccination system’s design allows widespread cheating and suggestion that there could be thousands line jumping is as crazy as your statement that voting by mail is less secure. However, you are correct that the N.J. website is pointless. The only way to get an appointment is to be proactive going to each vaccine website, which takes a lot of time and a little computer capability. The process is maddening and I agree that the list should run from the central state site alone.