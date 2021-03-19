Voice of the People, March 19, 2021

Teachers before seniors
Regarding the recent Press editorial, “New Jersey COVID vaccination system allows and rewards cheating”:
This editorial about the vaccine rollout and your earlier one about voting were toppers.
As to the vaccine, you are biased against Democrats and the governor, but there have been problems everywhere in the country. New Jersey isn’t the only state where wealthy donors and hospital board members jumped the line. Shame on them.
Your outrageous statement that the vaccination system’s design allows widespread cheating and suggestion that there could be thousands line jumping is as crazy as your statement that voting by mail is less secure. However, you are correct that the N.J. website is pointless. The only way to get an appointment is to be proactive going to each vaccine website, which takes a lot of time and a little computer capability. The process is maddening and I agree that the list should run from the central state site alone.
I disagree that seniors should be eligible before teachers though. I am a retired senior citizen. I have the luxury to hunker down and largely avoid risky interactions. After first responders and nursing home residents and employees (due to large numbers in close quarters), the most essential are bus drivers, grocery store workers and teachers. The first categories because they cannot do their work from home and teachers because many children are not faring well with distance learning.
Retired seniors are scared, but if they can stay home, they should defer to those who can’t and who provide essential services.
Terry Dailey
Mays Landng
Vilsack wrong for USDA
Tom Vilsack’s appointment as secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture does not belong within Joe Biden’s progressive agenda.
Vilsack has served as governor of Iowa, secretary of agriculture under President Obama, and chief lobbyist for the dairy industry. His nomination was opposed by a vast coalition of small and minority farmers, as well as consumer, labor and environmental advocates. Here’s why:
He presided over consolidation of Big Ag to take unfair advantage of small farmers; he failed to protect minority farmers and farm workers from exploitation by Big Ag; he supported location of highly polluting factory farms in minority communities; he promoted approval of numerous genetically modified food products; he allowed meatpacking employees to replace government food safety inspectors; he serves as a highly paid lobbyist for the dairy industry, a significant factor in the climate crisis; he failed to lead the nation’s transition from a meat- and fat-laden diet to a healthy, eco-friendly diet of vegetables, fruits and grains; even in crass political terms, he failed to deliver the Iowa caucuses to the Joe Biden candidacy and the rural vote to the Biden presidency.
New Jersey’s senators should have opposed Tom Vilsack’s nomination as secretary of agriculture.
Paul Marshall
Pleasantville
Vaccine process bungled
I’m very happy for the writer of a recent letter, who apparently went to the vaccine website once and got an appointment in 30 minutes.
The rest of us try again and again, waiting with thousands of other N.J. residents and thousands more out-of-staters competing for spaces.
Today my wife was number 40,000 in line.
“Magnificent job”? “Competent leadership”? Are you kidding me?
Steven Lipschutz
Ventnor