Teachers union controls charter school foes

NY Post recently exposed the Democrat-controlled N.Y. State legislature’s horrendous racism and unconscionable disdain for black and Hispanic children through its refusal to allow more charter schools. As the Post documents, black students in NYC tested proficient in Level 3 or 4 English Language Arts at a rate of 55% in charter schools vs. 36% in their public-school counterparts. Black students in NYC tested proficient in Level 3 or 4 math at a rate of 46% in charter schools vs. 21% in their public-school counterparts.

The Democrat legislature continues to sell out to the United Federation of Teachers, led by Mike Mulgrew, who claims that charter schools force out students who don’t fit their mold. Where’s the proof of that?

The Post notes that, “Charter schools are held accountable through a five-year performance contract with the state focusing on student achievement. Low-performing schools are closed by state officials if they don’t meet performance thresholds after that period.” How many of Mulgrew’s public schools have been similarly held accountable?

Mulgrew’s unholy alliance with a corrupt legislature is condemning NYC school children to a life of poverty. Shame on him and on the Democratic legislature.

David Chapman

Cape May

Immigrant exclusions of past didn’t work

A recent “Today In History” it read, “In 1907, President Theodore Roosevelt signed an immigration act which excluded ‘idiots, imbeciles, feebleminded persons, epileptics, insane persons’ from being admitted to the United States.” The act didn’t seem to keep too many from crossing the border.

Thomas Barrett

Brigantine