Voice of the People, March 18, 2022

More order needed across nation too

Regarding the recent story, “Shore officials seek solution on teens”:

I applaud Sea Isle City Mayor Leonard Desiderio and others for using such perfection in describing their shore towns’ situations — “the pendulum went too far.” It is definitely time to “give a little bit more enforcement power back to the police than they have right now.”

The only thing I could add is that it needs to be done coast to coast.

Douglas Kelley

Ventnor

Beach replenishment is wasteful, damaging

Over and over I hear the same stale arguments for pumping sand onto beaches. These points always sound great. But they are mostly untrue. Billions of dollars are being wasted by government as welfare for the ultra-rich. Here are a few of those lame arguments.

Without beach replenishment we would have no beaches. Then explain Island Beach State Park — almost 10 miles of perfect sandy beaches that have weathered every storm in fine shape with no added sand. Beaches, left to themselves, may relocate over time but they don’t disappear. The pumping of sand protects the line of mansions behind the beach, not the beach itself.

Beach replenishment is saving the $20 billion shore tourism economy. It is very cost-effective. Those tourism dollars include gas for power boats, people dining at near-coast restaurants, and a thousand other things that have no relationship to pumped sand. When you look at the actual contribution of beachfront homes to the economy, versus the cost of protecting them, it makes no sense at all.

Beach replenishment protects the New Jersey coast from storm damage. As we learned from Superstorm Sandy, most storm damage has nothing to do with ocean beaches or ocean waves. Flooding and tidal surges in rivers, bays and estuaries, or things like wind damage, often miles inland, cannot be reduced by pumped sand on an ocean beach.

Beach replenishment improves recreation. Study after study shows that pumped sand can make beaches dangerous for anyone entering the water. A good reference is “The Impact of Sand Nourishment on Beach Safety” by Fletemeyer, Hearin, Haus, and Sullivan, published July 2018 in the Journal of Coastal Research.

Beach replenishment lasts 5-10 years. How long the new sand lasts varies widely, beach to beach. A replenished beach that lasts 10 years, or even 5 years, is rare. In a number of cases much of the sand is gone in 5-10 weeks.

People should start looking into this wasteful and damaging practice. It needs to stop.

Ross Kushner

Sea Bright