Voice of the People, March 18, 2021

Government lacks logic
I don’t understand the logic in this. Washington builds a wall around the Capitol that already has 2,000 armed security guards plus the National Guard, with no clear threats. Do they just like working in a gated community like they live in?
Then the government decides to not secure U.S. borders because we have no worries while thousands of illegal aliens steal across the border daily untested for COVID and not having any medical insurance or jobs. That’s OK, government will take care of it I guess.
Goverment takes away the ability of people to provide for themselves and family. Lets a union keep kids out of schools for a year, then says no standardized test for students.
Restricts travel to certain countries for fear of COVID, then tries to teach children that because of the color of their skin, they somehow should feel guilty for it. This government has done more to damage race relations than any group I have personally known.
And when an illegal alien breaks any law that citizens have to live with, they are not to be deported or punished.
I can’t see the logic.
Roland Kraus
Mays Landing
Biden orders detrimental
After the recent presidential election, President Joe Biden has shown himself to be a true dictator regarding the many detrimental rulings he has made regardless of the devastating consequences for the country.
You don’t have to be a Democrat or Republican to recognize the horrendous changes taking place and what appears to be a vendetta against everything President Trump accomplished for the country.
I pray and hope fairness returns to those in control. Elections have consequences but those should not destroy the America that we know as the very best country in this world.
MaryAnn Heckler
Cape May Court House
Fight warming via habits
People concerned about their climate contribution and reducing their carbon footprint should begin with their buying habits. Taking reusable bags to all stores is step one. In 2022 the bag ban begins statewide. Start changing habits now.
Look at the containers food comes in. Reduce plastic packaging by buying loose fruits and vegetables. Use a cotton washable bag instead of the plastic ones for such items. Buy condiments in glass, not plastic.
Studies show plastic can be a hormone disrupter. People can make their own cottage cheese and sour cream. It takes 5 minutes.