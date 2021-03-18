Voice of the People, March 18, 2021

Government lacks logic

I don’t understand the logic in this. Washington builds a wall around the Capitol that already has 2,000 armed security guards plus the National Guard, with no clear threats. Do they just like working in a gated community like they live in?

Then the government decides to not secure U.S. borders because we have no worries while thousands of illegal aliens steal across the border daily untested for COVID and not having any medical insurance or jobs. That’s OK, government will take care of it I guess.

Goverment takes away the ability of people to provide for themselves and family. Lets a union keep kids out of schools for a year, then says no standardized test for students.

Restricts travel to certain countries for fear of COVID, then tries to teach children that because of the color of their skin, they somehow should feel guilty for it. This government has done more to damage race relations than any group I have personally known.

And when an illegal alien breaks any law that citizens have to live with, they are not to be deported or punished.

I can’t see the logic.

Roland Kraus

Mays Landing