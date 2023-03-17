Stanley Holmes debacle needs accountability

As is so often the case in affairs concerning the poorest citizens of society, government officials hope that the story of Stanley Holmes Village will fade into the next news cycle. We must not let this happen. Those responsible for this shameful debacle should be named, called out and held responsible.

Let’s begin with Mayor Small, president of City Council Aaron Randolph, 3rd Ward Councilman and Council Vice President Kaleem Shabazz, and Atlantic City Housing Authority President Stephanie Marshall. “No Comment” Marshall claims that she is waiting for a report from the shadowy John Clarke who is (I’m not making this up) the part time interim executive director of the housing authority. These people need to be reminded that they are responsible for the well-being of all the citizens of Atlantic City. Indeed, the federal government (HUD) also bears much responsibility for the shameless neglect of these most vulnerable of our neighbors.

The city owes much thanks to the exemplary work of Dale Finch, director of licensing and inspection.

Steven Ciarrochi

Brigantine

Carter a great US humanitarian

Some claim they are trying to make America better. I am not of the same faith or political party of the person I am writing about. I support the best person who I believe can and will make the country and world better.

It saddened me when I learned the 39th president, Jimmy Carter, had chosen to enter hospice care. His age and his illness brought him to the reality of his faith in God. He has demonstrated to America, a nation he once governed, how great of a humanitarian he is.

For 36 years he and his wife, Rosalynn, worked with Habitat for Humanity, a non-profit, non-governmental worldwide organization. It is for low-income people capable of paying an affordable mortgage on a place to call home. With help from someone like President Carter, they improve or build a house where they can live like human beings.

Recently a family member referenced a quote by him. It is very powerful. Words we should embrace, words we should say daily as in prayer. These are the words Carter: “I have one life and one chance to make it count for something. I’m free to choose that something. My faith demands that I do whatever I can, wherever I can, whenever I can, for as long as I can.”

Joanna Conn

Hammonton