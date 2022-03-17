Voice of the People, March 17, 2022

Dems fought nomination

of black female judge

Democrats are touting the appointment of an African-American female judge as an associate justice of the Supreme Court. This is yet another attempt to deceive voters for partisan gain.

When President George W. Bush in 2005 suggested nominated Janice Rogers Brown, an African-American woman with a distinguished career, to the U.S. Court of Appeals, Democrats including Joe Biden said they would filibuster the nomination from even coming to the floor for a vote.

The moral of the story is that race, which should not be the primary qualification in the first place, is just a cover to install one more reliable vote on the court for the Democrat social agenda.

Irv Cohen

Hammonton

Goldberg comment led to civil dialogue

I’m grateful to Whoopi Goldberg for opening what I hope is a national conversation about the Holocaust and man’s in humanity to man. I totally agree with what she said and here is why.

We know 6 million Jews was killed in concentration camps (my mother in law among them) but do we also remember the 5 million others that died, like gays, gypsies, disabled, journalists, judges and anyone that disagreed with Hitler? Is that not man’s inhumanity to man? And 80 years later is it still not happening, not necessarily in concentration camps but still in all of the world.

As a white straight Christian woman of 88 years, I cannot imagine what it’s like to be in Goldberg’s black body but I’m sure she sees life through those eyes and that experience.

By the way, I’ve had this discussion with several folks, Christian and Jew, black and white, gay and straight. Most agree and some don’t, but we had a civil dialogue.

That’s what we need and I’m grateful to Goldberg for that.

Pat Johnson

Mays Landing