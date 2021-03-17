Voice of the People, March 17, 2020

Simply outrageous.

It is time for Fernandez and the chair of the Democratic Party in Atlantic County to stop and respect the will of the people. The results of the election, along with two recounts duly certified by a sitting judge, are enough. End this insanity now.

John W. Risley Jr.

County commissioner

Egg Harbor Township

Pot law endangers kids

I am certain one of the worst bills ever drafted by the Legislature and signed by Gov. Murphy is the new cannabis legalization act.

First of all, cannabis should have been decriminalized before legalization was placed on the ballot. That would have given the state Legislature time to devise how to regulate and implement controls.

While we cannot go back and undo a referendum that was approved by the voters, state lawmakers have a responsibility and moral obligation to implement what is best for the public’s interests and safety of our communities.