Voice of the People, March 17, 2020

No costly third recount in Atlantic County election
In a record-setting election on Nov. 3, voters in Atlantic County returned me to county government to continue working for all county residents. I am deeply grateful for their trust.
The election was close, decided by 381 votes out of more than 132,000 votes cast. As a result, a recount, using a sample of the vote, was conducted as mandated by state law.
This recount did not change the vote in any significant way. Judge Mendez, overseeing the process, certified that the recount was conducted fairly.
But this was not enough for my opponent, Celeste Fernandez. She insisted on a second recount, using a larger sample of the votes. This was conducted, and the result again certified by Judge Mendez.
These two recounts, where a total of 8,600 votes were re-examined, resulted in Fernandez gaining a single vote. That’s right, one vote. This at a cost of $20,000, of which Fernandez was required to pay only a small fraction. Guess who picked up the rest. The taxpayers.
Now Fernandez is at it again. She has filed with the Court of Appeals to overturn Judge Mendez’s decisions and require a recount of all of the more than 132,000 ballots cast. She and the Democrats have not offered to pay for this (third) recount, which would leave taxpayers with another bill of over $100,000.
Simply outrageous.
It is time for Fernandez and the chair of the Democratic Party in Atlantic County to stop and respect the will of the people. The results of the election, along with two recounts duly certified by a sitting judge, are enough. End this insanity now.
John W. Risley Jr.
County commissioner
Egg Harbor Township
Pot law endangers kids
I am certain one of the worst bills ever drafted by the Legislature and signed by Gov. Murphy is the new cannabis legalization act.
First of all, cannabis should have been decriminalized before legalization was placed on the ballot. That would have given the state Legislature time to devise how to regulate and implement controls.
While we cannot go back and undo a referendum that was approved by the voters, state lawmakers have a responsibility and moral obligation to implement what is best for the public’s interests and safety of our communities.
Instead what happened is no different than a story from the old series “The Twilight Zone.” Imagine if you would, a child who can be 10 years old, gets caught with marijuana or alcohol by the cops. I used age 10, but actually it’s 17 or younger. But at any very young age, if busted, cops are prohibited by law from notifying the child’s parents.
The Legislature and Murphy said it’s a moral thing because this does happen a lot in inner cities. So if that’s true, then the best thing is to condone this? Really? This is nothing less than endangering the welfare of a child, a crime that is punishable by up to 3-5 years in state prison.
How many children may become drug addicted or alcoholic because their parents were not made aware, especially when in so many households both parents are working and find it so difficult to spend enough time raising their kids and providing for them.
I raised my son as a single dad and certainly if my son ever started down the wrong path and got caught, I sure would want the police to notify me and his mother. I am fortunate that was never the case, but how many parents won’t be so fortunate? And now kids will know nothing can happen to them.
God help our future generations, because the state certainly won’t help them.
Mayor Joe Venezia
Estell Manor